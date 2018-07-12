Users might not trust Facebook, but people love working there

Facebook’s privacy and fake news woes notwithstanding, the social network giant topped the list of best workplaces as rated by Indeed’s latest survey .

To identify the Top-Rated Workplaces in 2018, Indeed’s data team analyzed 72 million ratings and

reviews for companies on this year’s Fortune 500 list. Facebook rose from fourth place to take the No. 1 spot, followed by Southwest Airlines, Salesforce, Delta, and Costco.

Employees held Facebook’s benefits and perks in high regard: They frequently cited their colleagues and the company culture as reasons to love working there. It was described as “intense but rewarding” work coupled with a high-energy, productive, and collaborative environment.

Reviews from staff at each of the other top five companies reveal similar satisfaction gained from collaborating with smart coworkers, as well as salary and benefits.