These stylish sunglasses have blue-light filtering tech that combats digital eye strain

Felix Gray has made a name for itself in the crowded direct-to-consumer eyewear market, with glasses that filter blue light, helping to combat digital eye strain. Starting at $95–on par with Warby Parker–the brand’s prescription eyewear promises to make your screen-gazing eyes feel more comfortable. Yesterday, it launched a range of sunglasses that incorporate this filtering.

The brand has developed a technique of embedding the blue-light filtering technology directly into the lens, rather than the standard approach of just putting a yellow tint on the lens or coating it. Felix Gray says this improves the optical clarity and promotes a more vibrant visual experience. It will also, presumably, prevent eye strain when you’re in front of a screen, which happens a remarkable amount, even when you’re wearing sunglasses. So if you’re spending much of your summer at the beach, checking your emails with your sunnies on, you might want to consider these glasses.