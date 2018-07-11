Colbert expertly links Thai cave rescue to displaced migrant kids

Who: Stephen Colbert and his writers.

Why we care: Anyone desperate for a feel-good Hollywood ending to any news story–any at all, please!–finally got some relief this week. All 12 members of a Thai soccer team and their coach, who had been trapped in a cave for two weeks, were successfully rescued as of Tuesday morning. In the days leading up to the mission’s conclusion, the story had become even more of a nail-biter than the concurrent World Cup, with way higher stakes. One person who was certainly following along the drama, and who tweeted his satisfaction with its outcome, was Donald Trump. Which is . . . interesting, considering the president’s reaction to a similar unfolding crisis recently.

“Everybody loves this story,” Colbert says of the Thai cave rescue. “Are you listening, Mr. President? Freeing children makes people actually like you.”

At the same time those Thai children were being rescued, Trump was missing his own deadline to reunite children separated from their families at the border because of his zero-tolerance policy. Even worse, he responded to questions about the deadline with typical belligerence. The president apparently is not terribly concerned about helping to push through a Hollywood-style happy-ish ending to the children-in-peril story at home.