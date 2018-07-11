AT&T says it will be the exclusive U.S. purveyor of Magic Leap headsets

Magic Leap, the secretive augmented reality startup and noted VC money enthusiast , will start demo-ing its still-rarely seen products across America thanks to a new partnership with AT&T. The telecom giant announced Wednesday that it will be the exclusive U.S. purveyors of Magic Leap’s AR headsets that the company will reportedly demonstrate very soon.

The products won’t be available in every AT&T mall kiosk, though. Only demo spaces in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco will be showing off Magic Leap’s magical (and still invisible) wares, with more markets eventually following. Although exactly when those demonstrations will begin is still TBD.

According to AT&T, the debut project is the Magic Leap One, Creator Edition, a pocket-sized lightweight wearable computer and sleek goggles that deliver mixed-reality experiences by making use of AT&T’s wireless network. It is scheduled to ship later this year to “qualified designers and developers,” according to the companies, but regular old consumers will have to wait a little while longer to strap on Magic Leap’s silver goggles.