Uber’s head of human resources has resigned amid racial discrimination allegations

Uber’s chief people officer Liane Hornsey announced her resignation to staff in an email on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Her resignation comes after a previously unreported company investigation into how she handled allegations of racial discrimination at the company. Anonymous whistleblowers at Uber had alleged that Hornsey “systematically dismissed internal complaints of racial discrimination,” according to Reuters, and threatened to go public if the company didn’t take action. In Hornsey’s email to staff, she didn’t mention why she was leaving the company–nor did Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who acknowledged her resignation in a separate email to staff and praised her as someone who is “incredibly talented, creative, and hardworking.”