“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa to star in Apple series

Momoa, who is famous for his role of Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has signed to be the lead in Apple’s upcoming futuristic drama series See, Variety reports. The series is described as “an epic, world-building drama set in the future” by Variety and will see Momoa play Baba Voss, “a fearless warrior, leader, and guardian.” Momoa is just the latest big-name star to sign for an Apple original content series. Other actors include Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. It should be noted however that while details of Apple’s upcoming series leaks out, the company still has not announced yet that it is actually planning a streaming video service.