“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa to star in Apple series

Momoa, who is famous for his role of Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has signed to be the lead in Apple’s upcoming futuristic drama series See, Variety reports. The series is described as “an epic, world-building drama set in the future” by Variety and will see Momoa play Baba Voss, “a fearless warrior, leader, and guardian.” Momoa is just the latest big-name star to sign for an Apple original content series. Other actors include Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. It should be noted however that while details of Apple’s upcoming series leaks out, the company still has not announced yet that it is actually planning a streaming video service.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens