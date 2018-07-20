3 questions that will help you regain momentum when you’re stuck

Setting a goal creates a road map for the future, but if you don’t know how to reach it, it can also be a recipe for getting stuck. Anything new or different is cause for losing momentum, says Jason Womack, coauthor of Get Momentum: How to Start When You’re Stuck .

“What many people do when they get stuck, overwhelmed, or stressed is to clear their calendar, get out of the office, or make a list,” he says. “All you really need to do is take the next step.”

Sounds easy, but how do you know what is the next step? “The fastest way to regain your momentum is to ask different questions,” says Womack. “Not better; different.”

He offers these three that will help to create forward motion:

1. What do I want to be known for?

This question isn’t about your legacy; it’s about defining a mission and spending your time accordingly, says Womack.

“Let’s say someone is putting together a presentation for an annual conference,” he explains. “Ask yourself, ‘What do I want to be known for after I step off stage?’ Identifying a role and time period acts as a motivator for regaining momentum.”

Write down the answer to this question. “You need something to slow down your thinking,” says Womack. “Handwriting takes time. You can see with your own eyes what you’ve committed to. It can be where you center yourself and where you give more control to the controllable.”