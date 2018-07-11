7-Eleven is handing out free Slurpees today–here’s how to get one

Today is that magical day we’ve all been waiting for: July 11, better known as 7/11. And since it’s 7/11, the beloved convenience store chain with the same name is having its annual celebration. Yes, today you can get a free Slurpee, that cloyingly sweet, brain-freeze-inducing ice beverage that you resign yourself to ordering when it’s a hot day and you’re stuck at a rest stop.

To nab one of these colorful treats, all you have to do is go to a participating 7-Eleven. Most stores will be giving away free small-sized Slurpees from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., local time.

7-Eleven says that it expects to give away nearly 9 million free Slurpees today–albeit, only small ones, which is not the size that comes to mind when you think of someone ordering one of these frozen concoctions. The featured flavor this year is “Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries,” which somehow sounds even more unnatural than any of the other Slurpee flavors I’ve tried in years past.

There you have it–the keys to a surefire sugar high and bizarrely colored tongue. And be sure to not drink the small Slurpee in one gulp.