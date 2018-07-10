Billionaire Elon Musk is offended that the media calls him a billionaire

Today, as on most days, billionaire CEO Elon Musk was perusing Twitter and decided to share a hot take on the media’s use of the term “billionaire.”

Ironically, the “billionaire” label, when used by media, is almost always meant to devalue & denigrate the subject. I wasn’t called that until my companies got to a certain size, but reality is that I still do the same science & engineering as before. Just the scale has changed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2018

To reiterate: Musk, whose net worth is upwards of $20 billion, believes the term “billionaire”—when used accurately, to describe a billionaire—is “almost always meant to devalue and denigrate the subject.” As is often the case, Musk then took it upon himself to respond to critics of his very bad tweet, subjecting a Twitter user to an onslaught of replies from Musk fanboys.

Some would say this was “meant to devalue and denigrate” the user in question, who happens to be a woman!

No, it means I created jobs for 50,000 people directly and, through parts suppliers & supporting professions, ~250,000 people indirectly, thus supporting half a million families. What have you done? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2018

lmaaaaooooooooo in two seconds I have like 138 notifications, I think Elon Musk said something mean about me but I haven't seen it because I have him muted — erin ???? (@eehouls) July 10, 2018