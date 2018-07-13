Teens, tech, and emotions: How Bo Burnham graduated to “Eighth Grade”

Everybody is in their bathing suits. They look unconcerned about it too, as though they spend a lot of time seminude around other kids, the naked-in-a-hallway-nightmare come to wretched life. They all seem to know each other—not just the person who invited them to the pool party, perhaps reluctantly, at the urging of a parent. How are they already this chummy? They’re all locked into giggly conversations or pool noodle-fights or submarinal games of Marco Polo. And then there’s you: standing at the sliding glass door, eyes ablaze, prepping a plan of attack for the moment you will inevitably have to go out there, into the fray, in just your dumb bathing suit.

Going to a pool party as an unpopular, petrified adolescent is just as terrifying now as it’s ever been, for basically the same reasons. As much as some things never change, all too many of them do. There are endless, state-of-the-art reasons why being a 13-year old today can be a non-stop horror show. With his new film, Eighth Grade (in limited release today), first-time director Bo Burnham set out to capture both the timeless and the specifically 2018 reasons—the pool parties and the school shooter drills—and his personal experience alone was not going to cut it.

“My initial thing was I assumed nothing, I assumed that it resembled my childhood not at all,” says Burnham, 27, during a recent interview. “I was just trying to come at it from a place of, like, writing a WWII movie: This is a new experience with new kids in a new environment.”

Related Video: Eighth Grade highlights the effect social media has on developing adolescents

Burnham’s own personal tour of duty in adolescence concluded at a time when a lot of the things that make being that age unimaginable for an adult today were just around the corner. He was an early adopter of YouTube at age 16, one of its first homegrown success stories. His videos were mostly silly songs, penned with an aggressively 16-year old sense of humor. He parlayed them into an international touring act, combining those songs with a theater nerd’s ambitious production sensibilities, and became the youngest comedian to ever get a solo special on Comedy Central, at 18. Further Netflix specials followed, and eventually film roles. (You may have seen him in The Big Sick.) About five years ago, it occurred to Burnham that directing films might be something he’d like to do.

Eighth Grade is the first result of that realization. (Burnham once developed a screenplay with Judd Apatow, but it never panned out.) The Sundance sensation follows Kayla (the absolutely incredible Elsie Fisher) as she shuffles her way through the final week of eighth grade. People are always telling Kayla she’s quiet—indeed, she wins a Most Quiet Girl superlative—but she wants to prove that’s not necessarily who she is. Some of her efforts involve going out into the world—braving one of those well-populated pool parties and also exploring her nascent sexual maturity. Mostly, though, she navigates the treacherous waters of social media and makes tortured advice videos on YouTube.

Unlike the videos Burham made as a teen, Kayla’s are seen by almost nobody.

Eighth Grade is teeming with heartbreaking glimpses of life as a tech-addled adolescent. In order to make the viewing experience as immersive and authentic as possible, Burnham crowdsourced plenty of lived-in details from actual 13-year olds. He watched hundreds of vlogs, where young boys and girls offer stammering advice on things they know nothing about (the opposite sex, how to just be yourself.) He got to know almost as many kids while casting and scouting and filming and promoting the movie, listening closely as they explained and contextualized their day-to-day lives. Through making a film set in school, he became a student of what teenagers today are like.