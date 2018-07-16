Exactly how to set up your bedroom for a great night’s sleep

If you’re looking to improve your sleep quality, there are a few basic changes you can make to both your workday and your bedtime routines . But your sleep environment matters, too. In fact, many people’s bedrooms aren’t designed well to maximize their sleep quality–and often wind up harming it.

One way to improve your sleeping arrangement is simply to approach it from four of your five senses (everything minus taste). Here’s how, in order of importance.

1. Sight

Light directly impacts your ability to sleep, so if you only make one change to your bedroom setup, commit to addressing light-related issues above all else.

There’s a spectrum of frequencies within all the light we see (as well as the light we don’t see), called wavelengths, and it’s within the range of 450–480 nanometers, which we call “blue light,” that’s worth looking out for. When exposed to the eye, this blue range causes the eye’s “melinopsin” (a photopigment) cells to signal the brain to turn off the melatonin, the chemical that tells your body it’s time for bed. This isn’t good when you’re trying to fall asleep. Bedside table lamps, TVs, phones, tablets, and laptops all emanate those blue-light wavelengths.

So while darker is generally better, filtered light is also better. Here are some products and techniques for eliminating blue light:

Blackout shades. Yes these do work, and they work well. If your bedroom faces east, you may be getting a lot of sunlight in the morning, which can cut into the last leg of your sleep cycle. If you try blackout shades, avoid just hanging a liner behind your ordinary drapes. You're better off with a product that has two to three layers to really block out light (as a bonus, these tend to keep your room cool–which matters, too, as I'll explain below).

Specially filtered light bulbs. These are now commercially available (online and at many hardware and lighting stores) and priced around $20 or so, designed with a built-in filter to reduce blue light.

Blue-blocker glasses. I love these and wear them often. They're ordinary glasses with lenses that filter blue light from your eyes. Yes, they look a little amber, but the data suggests they have a positive impact.

Eye mask. They've been around forever and can be very effective. Pro tip: Get one with an elastic strap for a personalized fit, and look for extra padding on the part that touches your face, including under your eyes. Light can find sneaky ways to creep in!

Nightlight. Don't turn on the table lamp or overhead lights if you get up at night. Use a gentle nightlight instead.

2. Sound

Until recently, sleep researchers believed noise was the biggest sleep disruptor, but we’re learning that tends to be true during sleep more so than while falling asleep. The brain continues to process sound while sleeping, and while certain sounds can wake you up, others can be soothing and actually help you fall asleep. Here’s how to add, eliminate, and mask sound in your bedroom: