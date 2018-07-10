Here are a bunch of co-work startups saying the same things about how different they are

Isn’t it amazing that co-working isn’t just about co-working? When co-working space Convene announced it’s latest fundraise of $152 million this morning, the company was sure to highlight the ways it’s different from those other co-working spaces. “Unlike many players in the flexible office or space-as-a-service category, Convene’s landlord partnership model goes far beyond co-working, and we are proud to partner with the world’s most respected office owners to create inspiring workplace environments for today’s top companies,” the company’s press release reads .

Though recent funding announcements suggest otherwise, it must be hard to differentiate these days, because every co-working space seems to be about something more than just co-working. They are places of civic engagement! Of community building! Of beauty! They are catalysts for professional transcendence! They are not just a collection of desks under a brand name! What?

The Assemblage: “More than just a workspace, we build spaces and experiences intentionally designed to foster personal and professional transformation.”

The Wing: “The Wing’s mission is the professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community.”

Bond Collective: “We believe in the power of our differences. Each one of our locations are uniquely designed to reflect the personality of each community and their environment.”

Work Well Win: “We know it’s more than a workspace for you. We help you create a unique space that caters to your business, improves productivity and drives innovation.”

Spaces: “MORE THAN SIMPLY A PLACE TO PLUG IN YOUR LAPTOP: What really makes Spaces unique is the community we’ve worked to cultivate.”