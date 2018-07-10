Here are a bunch of cowork startups saying the same things about how different they are

Isn’t it amazing that coworking isn’t just about coworking? When coworking space Convene announced it’s latest fundraise of $152 million this morning, the company was sure to highlight the ways it’s different from those other coworking spaces. “Unlike many players in the flexible office or space-as-a-service category, Convene’s landlord partnership model goes far beyond coworking, and we are proud to partner with the world’s most respected office owners to create inspiring workplace environments for today’s top companies,” the company’s press release reads .

Though recent funding announcements suggest otherwise, it must be hard to differentiate these days, because every coworking space seems to be about something more than just coworking. They are places of civic engagement! Of community building! Of beauty! They are catalysts for professional transcendence! They are not just a collection of desks under a brand name! What?

The Assemblage: “More than just a workspace, we build spaces and experiences intentionally designed to foster personal and professional transformation.”

The Wing: “The Wing’s mission is the professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community.”

Bond Collective: “We believe in the power of our differences. Each one of our locations are uniquely designed to reflect the personality of each community and their environment.”

Work Well Win: “We know it’s more than a workspace for you. We help you create a unique space that caters to your business, improves productivity and drives innovation.”

Spaces: “MORE THAN SIMPLY A PLACE TO PLUG IN YOUR LAPTOP: What really makes Spaces unique is the community we’ve worked to cultivate.”