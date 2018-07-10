The Washington Post fell for a fake op-ed saying Green Day’s “American Idiot” is about George W. Bush

Donald Trump is about to visit London, and Brits have been preparing for his arrival. According to the Washington Post , one way they are protesting is by downloading the Green Day track “American Idiot,” continuously, in the hopes of getting it to the top of the charts.

However, in this Washington Post article, there was one interesting section about Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong: “But despite the song’s ubiquity, Armstrong waited 13 years to reveal — in an article he wrote for Clickhole.com — that the ‘American Idiot’ was President George W. Bush.”

The article went on to further describe this supposed op-ed.

The thing is, Clickhole is a pretty well-known satire site. And most everyone already knew that “American Idiot” was about Bush. There wasn’t anything subtle about the song or the album, and Clickhole‘s entire joke was treating this obvious fact as a big a reveal. It’s a pretty funny joke, if you ask me. It seems the author didn’t realize this, but people on Twitter sure did.

The article has been updated with an editor’s note admitting the error. I can only hope that one day soon a reporter treats this piece as real, too.