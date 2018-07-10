There’s a gender gap in vacation time too

Americans are terrible at taking vacation. More than half (54%) of U.S. workers have unused paid time off at the end of the year according to Project Time Off. A new survey from CivicScience , over 1,600 respondents shows that there’s also a sharp gender divide when it comes to taking vacations.

More than half (56%) of men say they are planning to use all their vacation days as opposed to 44% of women. The report’s authors say, “If all things were equal, shouldn’t men and women be taking equal advantage of the vacation days they’ve accumulated? What could be dissuading women from making the most of their time off?” The survey did find that parental status does not seem to play a role–as we know that it can with women’s advancement or lack thereof–with parents and non-parents tied in their vacation intent.

Ultimately, they say, this is a question the data can’t answer.