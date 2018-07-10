“Safe everyone!” Thai Navy SEALs cheer as all 12 boys and coach are rescued from cave

The last of the young soccer players and their 25-year-old coach were pulled free on Tuesday from a cave in northern Thailand where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.

“Safe everyone,” said a new post on the Facebook page of the Thai Navy SEALs, where nail-biting updates have been appearing for the last two days as rescuers pulled out 12 boys aged 11-16.

Last month, 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach became trapped in the flooded cave when they went exploring after soccer practice. The complex and dangerous effort to rescue them has gripped the attention of of much of the world.

The saga is not over yet, though: As of late Tuesday, a doctor and three Navy SEALs remained in the cave, and the Weather Channel says more monsoonal rains are increasing the risk of flooding.