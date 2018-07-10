Elon Musk was tweeting from Thai cave rescue operation site

It appears Musk may have actually traveled to the site where some boys still remain trapped in a flooded cave. Musk tweeted out the following pics:

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

Musk had previously expressed his desire to use a custom-built SpaceX mini-sub to help rescue the boys, although the head of the command center overseeing the rescue has said Musk’s device was “not practical” for the mission. Still, from Musk’s tweets, it looks as if he’s got the mini-sub on hand should the device be deemed helpful. Thankfully, it looks like the sub will never need to be used as Bloomberg is reporting that a ninth boy has been rescued from the cave.