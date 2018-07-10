advertisement
Elon Musk was tweeting from Thai cave rescue operation site

It appears Musk may have actually traveled to the site where some boys still remain trapped in a flooded cave. Musk tweeted out the following pics:

Musk had previously expressed his desire to use a custom-built SpaceX mini-sub to help rescue the boys, although the head of the command center overseeing the rescue has said Musk’s device was “not practical” for the mission. Still, from Musk’s tweets, it looks as if he’s got the mini-sub on hand should the device be deemed helpful. Thankfully, it looks like the sub will never need to be used as Bloomberg is reporting that a ninth boy has been rescued from the cave.

