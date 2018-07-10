Microsoft unveils its $399 Surface Go tablet iPad competitor

The sub-$400 tablet is the company’s cheapest and smallest. The Surface Go weighs just 1.15 lbs. and is 8.3-mm thin. It features a 10-inch custom-built high-resolution PixelSense touch-screen display and also supports the Surface Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Microsoft says that the Go boasts a nine-hour battery life and was built to run productivity apps like Office, but is also suitable for those wanting a tablet or laptop for basic internet browsing and media consumption.