Microsoft unveils its $399 Surface Go tablet iPad competitor

The sub-$400 tablet is the company’s cheapest and smallest. The Surface Go weighs just 1.15 lbs. and is 8.3-mm thin. It features a 10-inch custom-built high-resolution PixelSense touch-screen display and also supports the Surface Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Microsoft says that the Go boasts a nine-hour battery life and was built to run productivity apps like Office, but is also suitable for those wanting a tablet or laptop for basic internet browsing and media consumption.
The company is clearly positioning its new Surface Go as an alternative to both Apple’s iPad and Google’s Chromebooks. The Surface Go is available for preorder now and will be available in stores on August 2–just in time for back to school.