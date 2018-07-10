WhatsApp is running ads in India to combat fake news

In recent months there has been a rise in fake news spreading across WhatsApp in India that has resulted in mob lynchings of innocent people, reports Reuters. Owned by Facebook, WhatsApp’s biggest market is India, with about 200 million users in the country. The ads begin with the headline “Together we can fight false information” and offer tips on how users can identify whether news they read via shared messages on WhatsApp is true or not. The ads will run in both English and Hindi and appear in national and regional newspapers around the country.