Nvidia wants to use AI to fix all your grainy photos

NVIDIA teamed up with researchers from Finland’s Aalto University and MIT to teach an old AI a new trick. Their neural network can now fix grainy or pixelated images in your photo library just by looking at them.

AIs have been able to do similar work for a while, but typically it required both a so-called noisy image (grainy, pixelated) and a noise-free one in order for the AI to learn how to make up the difference and clean up the photo. This new method, which is being presented at the International Conference on Machine Learning in Stockholm this week (assuming my invitation was lost in the mail?), no longer requires a noise-free image for the AI to remove artifacts, noise, grain, and automatically enhance your photos.

Using deep-learning work, the AI can look at those so-called noisy images and make them clear even without looking at a clean image first. In fact, according to their paper, the AI is so good at the task that the “performance sometimes exceeding training using clean exemplars” and “[the neural network] is on par with state-of-the-art methods that make use of clean examples—using precisely the same training methodology, and often without appreciable drawbacks in training time or performance.”

That is all to say that, soon, the grainy pic you tried to casually snap of Zac Efron eating carbs will be clean enough to post on Instagram to rake in all those sweet likes.