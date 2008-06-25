Olympics are right around the corner – August 08, 2008. You can almost feel multinational companies vying to be in the mainstream ad revenue. Olympic Games are to the world what Super Bowl is to United States. With NBC streaming live content in the United States, Madison Avenue advertising executives are sitting at the edge of their seats, trying to create last minute campaigns. Or are they?
Do we really care if our ads are run across the globe or are we content that $304 million people here in the United States will probably watch our advertisements?