Postmates is delivering Chipotle for free this week

Want a burrito delivered straight to you for the price of—well—a burrito? Postmates is delivering Chipotle for free until July 15 . The promo comes as the platform adds another 300 Chipotle restaurants to its delivery network.

After July 15, the fee for Chipotle deliveries will be $3.99 per order. People who shell out the $9.99 monthly fee for a Postmates Unlimited delivery subscription will continue to get free Chipotle delivery on orders over $20.

Chipotle and Postmates first linked up in 2015. Since then, Postmates has delivered one million burritos and 2 million burrito bowls. The announcement is part of a larger expansion into more than 100 new cities. Postmates now serves 385 cities.