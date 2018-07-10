Postmates is delivering Chipotle for free this week

Want a burrito delivered straight to you for the price of—well—a burrito? Postmates is delivering Chipotle for free until July 15. The promo comes as the platform adds another 300 Chipotle restaurants to its delivery network.
After July 15, the fee for Chipotle deliveries will be $3.99 per order. People who shell out the $9.99 monthly fee for a Postmates Unlimited delivery subscription will continue to get free Chipotle delivery on orders over $20.
Chipotle and Postmates first linked up in 2015. Since then, Postmates has delivered 1 million burritos and 2 million burrito bowls. The announcement is part of a larger expansion into more than 100 new cities. Postmates now serves 385 cities.