Tender Greens promotes Apple vet as CEO to win the salad wars

There are a few things you need to know about Denyelle Bruno as she steps into her new role as President and CEO of the Los Angeles-based fast casual restaurant chain Tender Greens, taking the reins from founder Erik Oberholtzer.

One is that she’s got an aggressive plan to expand the business. Tender Greens currently has 28 locations, and Bruno wants to nearly double that in the next two years. The other is that the retail veteran has earned the chops to do it.

Bruno started working in retail at Macy’s West directly after college. The plan, according to her, was to work there until she got a “real” job more aligned with her psychology degree. “Turns out I was good at retail,” Bruno says, “For me it almost like a game.” The chaos and the intensity suited her well, she says, but more than anything, she loved the “cycle of interaction” between retailer and customer. It would inform her future management style that she categorizes as “servant leadership.”

Her philosophy stands in sharp contrast to one of her former bosses, Steve Jobs. “We couldn’t be more different,” she asserts, adding that she did take some valuable lessons from him during her tenure. Bruno was one of the seven people recruited to start Apple’s retail business, back before the signature stores and their genius bars became a ubiquitous part of our brick-and-mortar shopping experience.

During the designing and building of the stores, Bruno recalls one particular moment in which Jobs came in to do a walk-through (which he did regularly to monitor progress and offer feedback). Known for his laser focus on small but significant details, Bruno saw that he was unhappy with the direction of the grain of the wood on the shelves and complained to the contractor. The other man explained that trees don’t always grow in the direction he wanted the grain to go, and Jobs fired him on the spot.

Bruno admits Jobs’s reaction was severe, and his authoritarian, dictatorial approach doesn’t reflect her management style, and is rarely successful anywhere else. Jobs’s particular flavor of being a wildly brilliant visionary who constantly pushed boundaries wasn’t based on ego, necessarily, she says. “It was purely based on the drive for something better.”