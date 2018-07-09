Postmates is coming to the Panorama festival to make food lines disappear

Postmates isn’t a really obscure band that you’ve never heard of, but the food delivery app you already know and love. Panorama’s parent company, Goldenvoice, has teamed up with the on-demand delivery app to offer festivalgoers the chance to skip the line entirely when ordering food. And if you’ve ever missed Kendrick Lamar popping up at SZA’s set (or Jay Z at Beyoncé or Dr. Dre at Eminem) because you were waiting in line for one of David Chang’s famous fried chicken sandwiches, you know that this is a gamechanger.

If you’re headed to New York’s Randalls Island for the festival, which runs July 27-29, and you want to impress your friends with your line-skipping prowess, simply log into the Postmates app and, via a special geo-perimeter on Randalls Island, order and pay for your food at participating vendors. The app will send you a pickup time, and then you can casually walk over to the pickup window to get your food. No lines, no missing your favorite artists and their guest performers.

Who knows? Panorama might be the place where The Weeknd, Father John Misty, and Jay Som finally team up on a cover of Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa,” and you don’t want to miss that because you were standing in some stupid food line.

Since Goldenvoice is also the company behind Coachella, if all goes well at Panorama, Postmates Pickup could be coming to a music festival near you, meaning you’ll never miss another surprise guest appearance—unless you’re in line for the bathroom, of course.