Planning to speak from a script? Read this first

I recently worked with a CEO who wanted to go over his script for an off-site event. I assumed he was giving a high-pressure keynote in a large auditorium or delivering a long, formal speech. But I was wrong. He was preparing to deliver merely one minute’s worth of welcome remarks.

“That’s ridiculous,” I said. “You can speak from the heart for 60 seconds.”

You might think that’s easier said than done. But you need to throw away your script to gain credibility as a leader, or at least teach yourself not to rely on it so much that it sounds like you’re reading instead of talking. Here are five reasons why.

1. You might bore your audience

Think about how you talk. Do you speak in long-winded sentences and complicated words or in simple, short sentences that make your point right away? Now think about how you write. Are there long paragraphs and stuffy phrases that shouldn’t be there?

Speaking directly from prepared remarks can make you sound dry and boring, even if you’re a decent writer. That’s because speaking well is fundamentally different than writing out loud; your prose might “sound” great on paper but not when you utter it. You’ll be more likely to come across flat and dull because you have to fit so many words in one breath. As a result, you might risk seeming disengaged with what you’re saying, which could give the additional impression that you’re inauthentic and perhaps not to be trusted. Being boring doesn’t just risk losing your audience, it puts your credibility on the line, too. So ditch scripted remarks, and you may eliminate both liabilities at the same time.

2. You’ll look unconfident

Perception is everything.Your audience might think that you’re not speaking from the heart if you memorize (or read) from a script. This is a credibility-busting move for leaders and experts. Don’t worry: Your audience can tell the difference between confidence and arrogance, and it’s critical to demonstrate trust in your speaking abilities. After all, your listeners are expecting you to show them why you’re an authority in the topic you’re speaking about–and a crucial part of that is a confident delivery. If you can’t show this to your audience, they’ll have little reason to trust you.