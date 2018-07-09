Trump’s Supreme Court pick live stream: How to watch the SCOTUS announcement online

President Trump will announce his latest nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court tonight. While Trump hasn’t named any specific contenders yet, it’s widely believed that he is choosing between four federal appeals court judges—Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett, and Thomas Hardiman. Both Kavanaugh and Kethledge are former law clerks to retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that: “An exceptional person will be chosen!” The reality-TV-star-turned-president will interrupt The Bachelorette to announce his choice in a live television broadcast from the White House at 9 p.m. ET on Monday night.

All the major broadcast and cable news networks will air the announcement live. If you’re a cord cutter without a TV, you can stream it online on C-SPAN or via the embedded video below from PBS Newshour.