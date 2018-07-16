These are the six things the best mentors never do

Good mentoring relationships can yield a variety of benefits for both mentor and protégé. But the art of mentoring can be difficult to master—and missteps can undermine the process for each participant.

Most of the advice about how to be a good mentor is common sense, but some of the mistakes mentors make aren’t as easy to know intuitively, says Jenn Labin, founder of T.E.R.P. Associates and author of Mentoring Programs That Work. Some of the issues mentors have stem from good intentions, but miscommunication or misunderstandings can derail the relationship and its value. These are some of the things the best mentors never do.

1. Assume

Yes, you’ve been there. Yes, you’ve done that. But don’t jump to the conclusion that your protégé has the same issues or challenges as you, Labin says. When approached about building a skill or solving a problem, the “mentors might default to a place of, ‘Oh, well they don’t know how to do this,’ or, ‘They don’t have experience in this.’ They start freely giving advice and sharing stories and jump right in without asking some good questions to find out more,” she says.

A better approach. Get the facts. Ask good questions. Discuss the specifics of the situation. Encourage your protégé to share their own ideas or solutions. Then, once you have a clear picture of what the issue is, share your own advice, guidance, or assistance.

2. Meander

Good mentoring relationships have goals and objectives, says Ellen A. Ensher, PhD, a management professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and author of Power Mentoring: How Successful Mentors and Protégés Get the Most Out of Their Relationships. Have a frank conversation upfront about what you both hope to achieve within the relationship. Ensher says it’s like starting a road trip: You wouldn’t typically depart without at least an overall sense of where you wanted to go. And more likely, you’d have specific directions and areas you wanted to explore. “That’s a great metaphor for how we should be treating mentoring relationships as well,” she says.

A better approach. “Know the beginning point. Know the end point. Have some idea of how you want to get there, but don’t be so rigid you can’t take detours,” Ensher explains.