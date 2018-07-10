Why Ben & Jerry’s has a corporate activism manager

At a time when mainstream corporations and CEOs are increasingly vocal about politics–from United and other airlines denouncing family separations , to Delta cutting ties with the NRA after the Parkland shooting, and companies like Dow Chemical and even Exxon urging Trump to keep the U.S. in the Paris climate agreement–Ben & Jerry’s may still be the only company with an in-house “activism manager” pushing consumers to become more politically involved as they enjoy their pint of Chunky Monkey.

“It’s still much more unusual to see that sort of consumer-facing advocacy and engagement,” says Chris Miller, the ice-cream brand’s social mission activism manager, who previously worked with Greenpeace and Bernie Sanders.

The company is currently supporting the Poor People’s Campaign, a revival of an economic justice campaign originally launched by Martin Luther King Jr. and cut short by his assassination. The current grassroots campaign, which ramped up with 40 days of direct action earlier this year, aims to organize poor people around fighting what King called the “triple evils” of racism, poverty, and military spending, along with ecological destruction. Ben & Jerry’s used social media and signage in its ice-cream shops to urge consumers to sign up to support the campaign, and donated part of the proceeds from a limited-edition ice-cream flavor (“One Sweet World”), which it also served to activists.

The company’s support for this particular campaign, and a Ben & Jerry’s post talking about the fact that some leaders have exploited racial and social divisions to “let the ultra-wealthy . . . accumulate more wealth and power,” is a little bolder than some other corporate activism. “These days, it’s not especially controversial to be in favor of marriage equality or to be against overt racism,” says Jerry Davis, associate dean for business and impact at Michigan Ross School of Business, adding, “By addressing specific issues of economic inequality, I do see this as going beyond what we have previously seen from big business.”

The hippie-founded company, of course, is known for a history of activism. “There was a moment about three years into running Ben & Jerry’s that [cofounder Ben Cohen] sort of had this epiphany that he had become everything he loathed in society–a businessman,” says Miller. “The cofounders actually came close to selling the company, and Ben had a friend and mentor that said, ‘Look, if you don’t like the way the business world operates, change the way you run your business.’ That was sort of the moment in which Ben thought, ‘Right, I can align my values with the way I run the business.'”

Part of that meant creating one of the first triple-bottom-line businesses–making sourcing decisions like buying brownies from a bakery that hires people who were homeless or recently out of prison, or buying coffee from a rural cooperative in Mexico. It also meant activism, and donating money to a campaign to redirect some national defense budget funds to peace-promoting activities, for example, or asking customers in ice-cream shops to sign postcards in support of a campaign for children’s basic needs. When financial pressures led the founders to sell to Unilever in 2000–a controversial step–the deal included creating an independent board to keep its social mission intact. (Cohen continues to make ice cream under the brand Ben’s Best, and continues to support causes, including the Bernie Sanders campaign with a flavor called Bernie’s Yearning). The company struggled after the sale, but the board eventually succeeded in making the social mission strong again. The company has also grown since the acquisition, and is now sold in around 35 countries. In 2012, the company was certified as a B Corp, an independent certification that evaluates socially responsible businesses that was, in part, inspired by the Ben & Jerry’s sale.

The new activism manager position was created about five years ago as Ben Cohen phased out of day-to-day operations and as the company started to think about its activism as “campaigns.” Miller was hired because of his campaigning experience, and began to shift to working more closely with grassroots movements rather than creating campaigns internally. Each of the campaigns, like one leading up to the Paris climate conference that gathered more than half a million signatures in support of a transition to 100% renewable electricity, is created in partnership with nonprofits that are experts in an area (in the case of Paris, it was the climate nonprofit 350.org).