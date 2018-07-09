Miss Massachusetts contestant quits over a “me too” joke

Maude Gorman was vying for the Miss Massachusetts crown—and a shot at the Miss America title—when she heard an apparently “not authorized” skit that seemed to make fun of the #MeToo movement. A portion of the controversial skit was posted by the Observer. It features “God” blaming the #MeToo movement for encouraging the Miss America pageant to get rid of its swimsuit competition.

While the Miss Massachusetts board has apologized for the skit, it was too late for Gorman. She told CNN that she was “shocked” when she heard the joke—and she “wasn’t comfortable staying as Miss Plymouth County” because the skit “went against everything” she worked for during her time as a community leader who spoke out against sexual assault.

In an Instagram post, Gorman wrote, “As both a survivor, and advocate for victims rights and sexual violence on a whole, I refuse to stand idly by and simply ‘let this go’. Instead, I will stand up for every individual who has ever had the courage to speak out; and for every person who felt liberated by the #metoo movement. I will not allow ANYONE to take away that empowerment and liberation, or make it anything less than what it is: AMAZING.”