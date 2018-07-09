AppNexus is key to AT&T’s plans to use HBO for more consumer data

There’s a lot to chew on in the leaked audio of WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey’s first meeting with HBO staffers a couple of weeks ago. Beyond the “new sheriff’s in town” tone and worries that the telephone man from Dallas wants to broaden (read: cheapen) HBO’s audience, one line pops out:

“I want more hours of engagement,” said Stankey. “Why are more hours of engagement important? Because you get more data and information about a customer that then allows you to do things like monetize through alternate models of advertising as well as subscriptions, which I think is very important to play in tomorrow’s world.” [emphasis mine]

This takes things beyond a content arms race with Netflix. In fact, when it comes to worldwide subscribers, Netflix and HBO are actually neck and neck at roughly 130 million and 142 million, respectively. The key here is . . . well, you. More specifically, your consumer data and how AT&T can use HBO to learn more about you to then create more advertising products that can use that data to better attract more revenue. Which means this is very much about Google and Facebook.

And AT&T just happens to be the proud new owner of advertising technology platform AppNexus, and aims to use its advertising and analytics unit to muscle in on the current digital ad duopoly.

At Cannes Lions in June, AT&T advertising CEO Brian Lesser said, “The future state of the ad business is a platform business. Google and Facebook prove that platforms rule. When you make it easy for advertisers to efficiently buy at scale and generate performance, that’s what they will choose.”

Back when AT&T acquired AppNexus on June 25 (less than two weeks after closing the Time Warner acquisition), Lesser said, “ad tech unites real-time analytics and technology with our premium TV and video content.” The acquisition improves AT&T’s ability to leverage TV brands under its new WarnerMedia umbrella like CNN, TBS, and TNT to increase advertising revenue opportunities.

But perhaps its most valuable opportunities are with the content crown jewel of HBO.