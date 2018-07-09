Build-A-Bear’s July 12 “Pay Your Age” day should be a hit with older people too

DIY toy taxidermy shop Build-A-Bear knows how to appeal to parents (and furries). The company has just announced its first-ever Pay Your Age Day . The self-explanatory event lets bear lovers pick out a skin, stuff it with polyester filling and love, and then let the cashier ring up a new best friend at a price that matches your current age.

The Pay Your Age Day event will take place in all U.S., Canada, and U.K. stores on Thursday, July 12. According to Build-A-Bear’s FAQ about the upcoming event, this means that if grandma takes little Miley to the mall for her fifth birthday, the bear will cost $5, even though grandma is the one with the credit card. Still, sounds like something the cashiers will be asked over and over again during this special event.

Anyway, if you’ve been dying for a Build-A-Bear, (lawfully) borrow a toddler and hit the store on July 12. Now if Build-A-Bear would just hand out earplugs to dull the roar of over-excited toddlers cranking up the stuffing machine and fluffing their new friend’s full-body hair, this event could almost be fun.

If you aren’t in the market for a stuffie, you can find your own best friend on Tinder, Bumble, or Grindr, although those companies have yet to announce their own Pay Your Age events.