Starbucks will stop using single-use plastic straws by 2020

The world’s largest coffee chain has announced it plans to ditch single-use plastic straws in all of its shops by 2020, reports CNBC. And that’s not just in America–Starbucks will eliminate plastic stars in all its stores globally. In addition to switching plastic straws with alternative-material straws, like paper or compostable plastic, the company has also introduced a new strawless lid, which will become the standard for all iced coffee, tea, and espresso beverages. The strawless lid is currently in use in 8,000 of the company’s shops in the U.S. and Canda for select drinks and will roll out globally by 2020.
