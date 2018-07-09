Check out Elon Musk’s mini-sub built to rescue Thailand kids

The billionaire has been working on the sub since the weekend-but the good news is it may not be needed. Four of the boys have already been rescued from the cave, while 8 remain. Still, Musk is continuing work on his mini-sub should it be needed. The sub itself is made from the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket. You can see it in action in Musk’s tweets below.
Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018
Testing underwater in LA pool pic.twitter.com/CDO2mtjP2D
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018