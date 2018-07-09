advertisement
Check out Elon Musk’s mini-sub built to rescue Thailand kids

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The billionaire has been working on the sub since the weekend-but the good news is it may not be needed. Four of the boys have already been rescued from the cave, while 8 remain. Still, Musk is continuing work on his mini-sub should it be needed. The sub itself is made from the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket. You can see it in action in Musk’s tweets below.

