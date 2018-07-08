Thai Navy SEALs use Facebook for nail-biting updates on cave rescue mission

In an international rescue mission that has gripped the entire world, at least four members of a boys’ soccer team were freed on Sunday from a cave in northern Thailand where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.

The Facebook page for the Thai Navy SEALs has been posting updates on the effort. Late Sunday, it posted that a fourth boy is out of the cave. To get a sense of the overwhelming international interest in the effort, the post attracted tens of thousands of likes and more than 10,000 comments within an hour.

Last month, twelve members of the Wild Boars soccer team—and their 25-year-old coach—became trapped in the flooded cave when they went exploring after soccer practice. The boys are between 11 and 16 years old.

It’s unclear how long the complex and risky rescue effort will take, but it could be days. According to the Guardian, the rescue has concluded for the night and will resume in about 10 to 20 hours. Time is of the essence, though, as heavy monsoons are expected to cause a rise in water levels in the cave.

