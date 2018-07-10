Tom Brady wants to prove his wellness system works

Is the world ready for Tom Brady, lifestyle guru? The New England Patriots quarterback and three-time football M.V.P., who turns 41 next month, is sharing the secrets of his professional longevity via a book, The TB12 Method; a clinic (the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxboro, Mass.); and a variety of products including clothing and meal kits. The program, which Brady developed with trainer Alex Guerrero, emphasizes widely accepted health practices such as hydration, training with resistance bands, and eating an organic, plant-heavy diet. But some of Brady’s revelations—such as his disclosure that he avoids tomatoes or that he believes drinking electrolyte-spiked water helps him avoid sunburn—have health experts scratching their heads. (Thrillist has described TB12 as “Goop for bros.”) Fast Company caught up with Brady at On Cue, an annual event hosted by venture firm Cue Ball Capital, to discuss his burgeoning wellness empire and his plans to provide evidence to support the TB12 Method. Excerpts follow:

Fast Company: What is your ultimate ambition for TB12, as a brand, and as an enterprise?

All the things that I’ve learned over the course of a lot of years of training, I wanted to share with people. We really have to get outside of the [traditional] system [to learn] how to take care of your body. Especially for me—I’m an athlete. I need to perform at the highest level, and I’m not doing the right things. And I thought: I’m going to have to do things differently. And fortunately, I came to meet my cofounder and body coach, Alex. we just had a great relationship. We learned so much and challenge each other and I’m still going strong and still loving what I do. Want to keep sharing the products.

Is this program something that can reach the masses?

I’d love to reach as many people that are willing to commit their time and energy to do it. And if they don’t, then they don’t, but at least I feel like I provided the information.

The book has come under criticism from some commentators and medical professionals. Do you feel you need to provide research that it works?

I’d love to do that. I love science. I’d love to be able to have people study [the program] and understand why these [tools] are important to how your body is working efficiently. It’s worked so well for me, and I feel that it can and will work for you.