Three Ways To Improve Crumbling City Neighborhoods

San Francisco is one of the most prosperous cities in the U.S. The latest tech boom is bringing in throngs of new businesses and employees with lots of money to spend. But this wealth is not spread equally; out of the 39,000 people who live in the city’s Mid-Market district–the densest area of San Francisco–31% earn under $15,000 each year, under 54% are employed, and almost half live in extreme poverty. All this at the same time that companies like Twitter are moving into the neighborhood and rents are skyrocketing .

Creative Currency, an initiative from HUB Bay Area, Gray Area Foundation for the Arts, and others, brings together developers, designers, and social finance experts, among others in an attempt to create new systems of exchange–by using financial data to empower local residents, creating sharing platforms for the underserved, and using popular concepts like crowdfunding and microcredit to help social service organizations and locals in need. The initiative, which is currently focusing on the Mid-Market neighborhood, started with a hackathon this past April. “There are very few places in the world with as stark of a contrast happening as with what’s happening in Mid-Market,” says Jon Axtell, co-organizer of Creative Currency.

We spoke to members of three out of the four winning teams, all of whom will showcase their projects at a demo day later this summer.

YourSQFT team member Patrick Keenan, who has a background in design, coding, and web development says that he’s been to a lot of hackathons, but Creative Currency has been his best experience yet. That’s not surprising considering that his team came up with such a clever idea: an online platform–a virtual matchmaking service, really–to connect renters with short-term leases and employees in Mid-Market.

The YourSQFT team has created a WordPress hack that allows users to list spaces for rent and all of its attributes (how many square feet it is, what is it permitted for, etc.)–spaces that two weeks to six months from now might be turned over to long-term tenants, but are vacant right now. The team’s project description explains: “For the renter, our focus is on creating a seamless experience to rent space and hire labor in Mid-Market. Within the purchase process, we bundle the leasing of the space with the hiring to employees from the local area.”

“The vacant spaces in Mid-Market are a big problem for local business owners and a blight to the community because of the message they send–that no one wants to invest here, it’s not worthwhile,” says Keenan. The hope is both that vacant spaces will be taken up by businesses, and that the local under and unemployed population will benefit–something that YourSQFT is actively working towards by partnering with local employment organizations. The project hasn’t been launched to the public yet, but stay tuned–all of the original hackathon team members are still onboard.

This project aims to fill the information exchange gap in the local homeless shelter and agency system. The Bridge platform offers real-time information exchange for service providers and clients. In its current iteration, Bridge allows service providers to update availability for bed registration and meals (future versions will allow for information on jobs and financial assistance). As providers type in their availability, the system updates so that other service providers can see.