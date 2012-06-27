Bike Badly, Get A Ball To The Face?

As we reinvent our cities to be centered less around the car and more around pedestrians and bikers, it’s going to take a little re-education about how we use our streets. With bikes, people, and cars all trying to exist in the same urban space, and often at deadly speeds, everyone needs to learn to be a little considerate and make sure they’re thinking about how the other modes of transportation can interact in the friendliest manner.

To help people wrap their heads around our new transportation paradigm, the New York City Department of Transportation has been making continual public service announcements. Their latest, featuring oft-injured Knicks basketball player Baron Davis, involves people getting basketballs lobbed at them when they do something inconsiderate, like biking the wrong way down a bike lane or texting while walking aimlessly through the street.

It’s a follow-up to the agencies Don’t Be A Jerk campaign, which was geared more directly at the city’s mass of new bikers, with etiquette tips from celebrities like John Leguizamo:

It’s not clear that any of these campaigns will have much effect, but at least the city is understanding that people are moving through it differently (thanks, in large part, to the DOT’s bike lane installation efforts) and that it needs to make sure everyone living here knows that we’re not the car-centric society we used to be.