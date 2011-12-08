No Joke: Here’s Ice Cube Professing His Love For The Eameses

Ice Cube hearts Ray and Charles Eames, and he tells us why as he gives a guided tour of the prefab house the legendary husband-and-wife team built in the Pacific Palisades.

Made for “Pacific Standard Time: Art in L.A. 1945-1980,” the video shows Ice Cube marveling at the Eameses’ resourcefulness while irreverently kicking back in their vintage lounge chair with his shoes on. “They were doing mash-ups before mash-ups even existed,” he says of the couple’s early prefab Case Study House, which was constructed from off-the-shelf parts. “This is going green, 1949 style, bitch. Believe it.”

We believe it. What we don’t buy is Ice Cube’s architectural bona fides. He might have spent a year studying drafting, but that doesn’t give him license to rewrite the annals of design history. In a New York Times interview, he asserts that the Eameses built their house “in two days and used discarded materials.” Two days using reclaimed materials? That is amazing, but not true: It may have taken two days to erect the metal frame, but houses aren’t built in a day, not even two. And sorry, Ice, prefab isn’t the same thing as discarded. Are we splitting hairs? Maybe.

But if you venture onto hallowed architectural ground, you best be prepared for some critical fire. Oh, and if you cast stones at the McMansions of L.A., you probably shouldn’t live in one. Believe that, bitch.