A Chandelier That Evokes The Rising And Setting Of The Sun

When buying a light fixture, what qualities do you look for–beauty, simplicity, craftsmanship? What about poetry? That didn’t make my list either. But consider Susanne de Graef ‘s delicately cascading chandelier, designed to reflect the sun’s movements, as it rises and sets each day.

“Sunrise and sunset is an endless ritual that defines life and is connected to everything on earth,” de Graef writes. “The Rhythm of Light is about this daily ritual that repeats itself every day, again and again.” A recent Eindhoven graduate, the young designer developed the Rhythm of Light as a student project, arranging 180 strings of colored string by hand through a series of hoops. By pulling the drawstring, the user moves the rings up and down, determining the chandelier’s shape and how the threads, arranged in a rainbow spectrum, diffuse the light coming from the single bare bulb.

Now put in production by La Chance, some of that dynamism was edited out for cost reasons: The number of hoops was cut from five to four, the drawstring was removed, and the shade can only be fixed in one of two positions, falling straight down or curled at the edge. “You could say that the original version is more a piece of art and the version by La Chance is a product,” de Graef tells Co.Design. “I love to design products, and it is a really nice chance that you can reach a bigger audience in this way.”

[Photos by Stan Wolf]