How Wine Became a Billion Dollar High Brow Hobby [Slideshow]

Wine — as an American cultural tour de force, as something to “get into,” as the yuppie recreational drug of choice, as an excuse to let Paul Giamatti frown for two hours straight and call it film — is a relatively recent phenomenon. A new exhibit at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art pegs the shift to 1976, when a bunch of Frenchies declared, in a blind taste test, that California wine was better than their own stuff. (Burrrrrrrrrn!)