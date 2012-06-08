No Tools, No Problem: HP’s DIY Cardboard Desk

At one point in time, DIY computer repair was inconceivable to most of us incompetent schlubs. But as we’ve grown more tech-proficient as a culture, computer manufacturers have started introducing machines designed to help consumers do at-home repairs and upgrades.

HP, for example, just released the Z1, a compact desktop with a screen casing that pops off at the touch of a button. Inside, the guts of the computer are all easily replaceable–without the aid of a single tool (here’s a demonstration).

Looking for a way to market the Z1, HP turned to Singapore creative agency Goodstuph. Space is at a premium in Singapore, making it the perfect market for a diminutive workstation like the Z1. Goodstuph proposed sending 20 local creatives–architects, designers, and illustrators–a collapsible cardboard desk that would fit the 27″ Z1. Each 100% paper desk is supported by a lattice of 250 cardboard strips, capable of holding 70 pounds of weight. The designers have thoughtfully included an extra space for “your notebook … or yesterday’s lunch.”

The desks, like the Z1, arrive in a flatback box, ready for assembly without a single tool. It’s a clever little marketing concept that equates a piece of high technology with handicraft. Just don’t spill anything on it.

