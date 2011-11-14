Simple Genius: Lawyer’s Typeface Makes Legalese Easy To Read

Only the legal profession would be so anal-retentive as to prescribe typographic rules, and only the legal profession would be so unimaginative as to set the default at Times New Roman. Here to introduce a little flair to the world of court filings, contracts, and legal memos is Matthew Butterick , who has developed Equity, a typeface “inspired by legal typography and the needs of legal writers.”

Butterick is an attorney. And as a typographer, he has worked for legends.

Butterick is an attorney in Los Angeles. He is also a typographer, having graduated from Harvard with a degree in visual and environmental studies. After college, he worked as a digital font designer and engineer for type legends Matthew Carter and David Berlow on projects for Apple Computer, Microsoft, Ziff-Davis, and others. Last year, Butterick combined his two professional interests in Typography for Lawyers, a field guide to fonts for legal professionals. Designing a new legal typeface was the next, if not immediately obvious, step. “If you had asked me 12 months ago, I would’ve said ‘lawyers should use one of the many great text faces that already exist,'” Butterick tells Co.Design. “But earlier this year I had the ‘aha’ moment where I figured out how I could make something useful and novel.”

A word on attorneys: They read and write a lot. They are also prolific self-publishers: They design layouts and print and deliver their own work. “Often, these documents are typographically complex and have to come together on short notice,” Butterick says. What’s more, court filings have to adhere to regulations about typography, layout, and page limits. As a result, Times New Roman, a narrow, mousy little font that allows you to squeeze in more words per page than your average font, has become the industry standard. But “TNR has no special magic,” Butterick says. “In fact, there are very few situations where it’s actually required.” (The Supreme Court even forbids it.)

So Butterick designed Equity, a serif typeface, to be every bit as space-efficient as TNR, but eminently more readable–and a tad sexy. “I wanted Equity to be like a navy-blue Armani suit: a classic updated with contemporary virtues,” Butterick says.

He drew inspiration from Monotype Ehrhardt, a once-influential, early 20th-century typeface (created by Stanley Morison, the same guy behind TNR) that all but disappeared by the end of the letterpress-printing era 50 years ago. “With Equity, I’ve tried to capture the heft and authority that made Ehrhardt appealing, while cutting out many details that seemed quaint or outdated,” Butterick says. “Ehrhardt guided the shapes of the roman alphabet and some of the italics. But everything else had to be done from scratch.”