How The State Department Is Galvanizing Entrepreneurship In Developing Countries

The government and private sector don’t always get along. But Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s current counselor and chief of staff (and former deputy White House counsel for President Bill Clinton), believes that entrepreneurship and strategic investments from the private sector can do more than government assistance alone in transforming countries in need.

Mills, who took a break from government after the Clinton administration to work at New York University and Oprah’s Oxygen Media, is a champion for social good in developing countries. “My actual passion is getting things done,” she tells Co.Exist. Specifically, Mills says, she’s had the chance in government to see how interventions and investments can be transformative for circumstances, individuals, and communities.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the U.S. government’s Feed the Future plan, a presidential initiative spearheaded by Mills to increase food security in struggling countries by increasing “agricultural production and the incomes of both men and women in rural areas who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. Investments in inclusive agriculture-led growth encompass improving agricultural productivity, expanding markets and trade, and increasing the economic resilience of vulnerable rural communities,” according to the website.

Each country has to decide how to best engage their own citizens to ensure they can produce the food they need.

For Mills, the initiative has been a chance to “see what it can mean to have a second green revolution for people who haven’t had the chance to be part of the first one.” It’s hard to imagine a second green revolution in the developing world without genetically modified food (there are plenty of people who think biotech can solve the world’s hunger problems), but Mills stresses that she doesn’t push any particular GMO agenda.

“Each country has to decide how to best engage their own citizens and their own policy environment to ensure they can produce the food they need,” she says. “I think that there are definitely improved technologies that are beneficial. One of the things we try to do is to help people understand the choices, understand the benefits and opportunities and also … some of the risks and challenges.”