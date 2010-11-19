Infographic of the Day: Which Countries Force Kids to Work?

Remember a few years back, when big companies such as Nike kept getting immersed in sweatshop scandals? You hardly hear about that sort of stuff anymore. But the fact is, child labor and forced labor remain startlingly common throughout the developing world.

This superb interactive chart shows you everything you need to know, from the countries where child and forced labor are most prevalent, to what exactly is being made — the point being to better inform people, so that they can avoid such goods.

The data comes from a report by the U.S. Department of Labor, showing 122 goods made in 58 countries, using children or those working against their will. Here, for example, is the view given of each country. The various industries which use inhumane labor are depicted in icons:

And once you click on those icons, you get a welter of other sources documenting every last detail of what’s going on: