How The Most Viral Video In The History Of Social Change Gave Uganda A Voice

A few nights ago, a video from advocacy group Invisible Children hit the web. Called Kony 2012 , it is an attempt to tell the world the story of war criminal Joseph Kony, so that the viewer might feel the burn of injustice and work to put his reign of terror to an end.

In the video, we learned that for almost three decades, the Lord’s Resistance Army, led by the megalomaniacal Joseph Kony, has destabilized northern Uganda. While the LRA has always claimed to represent northern Ugandans who have been neglected by the southern-led government, for years their major action consisted of abducting children from the very people they claimed to serve in order to bolster their forces.

Throughout the ebbs and flows of the conflict, the one thing that has been consistent is that the voices of the people most affected by the war have been drowned out by the chorus of people who would speak on their behalf.

In 2006, I spent the summer in northern Uganda doing prep work for a new study abroad program to help American undergrads learn how to be more effective agents of social change. Just before I arrived, the International Criminal Court indicted Kony and his top commanders. Like the ICC, I expected that northern Ugandans would be thrilled that the world was taking notice. Instead, I found incredible frustration.

In conversation after conversation, local citizens and community organizations asserted their belief that it was only through forgiveness that peace could come. They told me about the “Mato Oput” ceremony, an Acholi tribal ritual which had been reinterpreted to integrate soldiers who came in from the bush. They told me of the amnesty program that Acholi religious leaders had initiated a few years back that had successfully brought thousands of soldiers back to their families–until the Ugandan government shut it down.

What I came gradually to understand was that their frustration was rooted in the fact that, while it was their communities that were most impacted, and their strategy of offering amnesty that had made the most material difference, once again, the international community had failed to hear their voices. To be handed down a new policy of indictments from outside was like a slap in the face.

