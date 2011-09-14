First Look: Lady Gaga’s Stylist Unveils A Glittering Vision For Shopping

Late last month, we brought you news of a temporary shop for Gaga stylist Nicola Formichetti that, in renderings, reminded us (and others ) of a demented disco ball. The shop has finally opened, and it is WILD–even wilder than we expected.

Attractions include a giant Supima cotton panda bear; a mannequin wearing a three-headed black mask and a bra done up in gun barrels (a dark-minded fembot?); and of course, the shop itself, by Gage/Clemenceau Architects, with shard-like mirrors that cover the walls and ceiling and make the place feel like a schizophrenic’s wonderland. Nicola’s, as it’s called, stays open until September 21 at 50 Walker Street in Manhattan. Be warned: seizure-inducing photography above.

[Images by Evan Joseph]