With Bedsider, IDEO Aims To Curb Unplanned Pregnancy Using Videos, Smartphones, And Sass

In the U.S. right now, seven out of every 10 pregnancies among unmarried women aged 18 to 29 are described–by women themselves–as unplanned. Those numbers are disheartening to Bill Albert, chief program officer of The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy . “What we know about 18- to 29-year-olds is that an overwhelming number–90% of them–say they don’t want to get pregnant,” he says. “But only half are using contraception regularly and effectively.”

The problem is largely that the factual information on preventing pregnancy isn’t reaching this audience. “What’s out there now for this age group are pamphlets on STDs with eight smiling faces–why are these people smiling?” says Albert. “The tone isn’t right, it’s too dense and scary and not helpful.” Albert wanted a new way to empower young women to make the right choices for themselves that was more relevant to the way they live.

In 2010 he enlisted IDEO to create Bedsider, a website and community that helps women choose a birth control method that’s appropriate for their sexual behavior and teaches them how to use it consistently and effectively. The site launched in beta in June of 2010 with 750 women aged 18 to 29 in Florida, and kicks off officially on November 10 with a three-year advertising push by the Ad Council.

As the IDEO team began its research, they agreed with Albert’s assessment that sex information is horrendously out of touch. “People don’t actually talk about sex at all–not in any meaningful way, at least,” says IDEO’s Jennifer Maer. “There really aren’t any safe forums for adults to talk about sex, ask questions, learn, and not feel judged.” When they first began their interviews with women in their target audience, they found that, more than anything, people were hungry for the opportunity to just talk and share–often asking the designers from IDEO their own questions about sex. That strategy, to start answering real questions in a meaningful way, became the heart of Bedsider’s mission.

The team decided on two major goals for the site, says IDEO’s Mary Foyder. “We needed a design solution that would honor the heat of the moment–not try to intervene once the heat was on,” she says. “Secondly, to reach women we have to talk to them on their terms–to fit both visually and verbally into their lives.” The strategy became to present honest, conversational information about 17 different methods of birth control, plus where to get them, and to do it in a way which acknowledges that having sex is a natural, enjoyable activity–not something that should be shunned. “Sex is fun, and hot, and intense, and emotional,” says Maer. “You don’t use birth control because you want to take a pill or insert a medical device into your body. You use it because you want to get it on without worrying about getting pregnant.”

While the conversational tone was important, the team also had to add some authority to the site to back up the campaign’s medical facts. Maer says they tested various voices with their audience to strike the right balance between sexy, funny, and scientific. “As we prototyped with women in our target audience, we found that if you went too sexy, it came across as slutty. Not credible. Too funny? Same thing. Too medical and official? Women tuned it out. So we played with those levers until we found a balance of all three that seemed to work.”

In addition to the facts about birth control methods, a series of regular features allow women to explore issues around sexuality. A current events feed explores birth control topics and women’s health issues in the news. Real Stories are videos of real women in the featured demographic talking about their experiences using various birth control methods. And Frisky Fridays is a weekly column that covers topics from relationships to sexual positions. “We wanted to talk to adults like adults and give them no-nonsense information that knocks down misconceptions and lets them decide for themselves what type of birth control is right for their bodies,” says Foyder. The resulting content is more like a women’s magazine than a public health initiative.